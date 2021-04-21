Advertisement

Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles considering run for governor

By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Ryan Quarles, told 13 News he’s considering running for governor as the republican candidate in 2023.

If elected in the primary, he could face off against Governor Andy Beshear, if Beshear decides to run again.

“I am getting a lot of encouragement around the state to consider running for governor,” said Quarles. “I think it’s too early to make that decision. But it’s something that we are contemplating, and I think it’s important that we focus on the job at hand as being an agriculture commissioner. But I think there is a call for leadership in this state for voters to have a choice in 2023, and so we’re gonna consider running for governor.”

Quarles was first elected as Ag Commissioner in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019, winning 117 of 120 counties.

