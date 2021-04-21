Body found in Hart County identified as missing Greensburg man

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified the person in Saturday’s death investigation in Hart County as 33 year-old Charles Calhoun of Greensburg. Calhoun was reported missing since December 23, 2020 and was last seen on Locust Grove Road.

On Saturday, Kentucky State Police received a call of human remains being found in a wooded area on Locust Grove Road in northern Hart County. Police found decomposed human remains on the property.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown and the investigation is on-going.

