Bowling Green food truck owner makes giving back a priority

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You may have seen this bright red truck parked across different parts of town. Lady Bugs Fritters and Fries not only serves unique food options to the area, but the owner also prioritizes making a difference in the community.

“People that come out and support my truck have all dealt with different things throughout their life,” Owner Jennifer Stafford said. “So if for me, it means helping out the homeless or child abuse, or helping out the women’s shelter, any of those events are great for me because I do enjoy giving back.”

On Friday, April 23, Lady Bugs Fritters and Fries will be outside WBKO as the TV station will serve as a teddy bear drop-off location. 25 percent of the proceeds the food truck brings in that day will go to the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.

“It would be nice to have the public come out, donate, give something back to the community, especially when it’s for child abuse, Stafford explained.

A Canadian herself, one of Stafford’s specials dishes served out of the food truck is Poutine. “It’s a lot of we have to explain, tell people what’s in it,” she said. Poutine has french fries, cheese curds, and vegetable-based gravy.

Lady Bugs also serves Angus burgers, and several sweet treats including cheesecake bites, deep-fried Oreos, and a variety of fritters. “It’s actually an apple ring batter deep fried put in cinnamon sugar, we put ice cream on caramel sauce on it,” Stafford said referring to the fritters.

While taking pride in her homemade food, Stafford said the best part about having the food truck is getting to meet different people in the community.

“That’s one of the nice things of getting to help people out too, we meet people from all walks of life, which is great,” she said.

Right now, Stafford is also working on an event that will take place at the SoKy Fairgrounds on May 21, 22, and 23. Several food trucks and craft vendors will be set up. Live performances by two local artists, Parker Hamilton and Disorderly Conduct will also take place.

“So bring your lawn chairs and come on out. We still have lots of room for more trucks to sign up, and also for all our local crafters to sign up,” Stafford explained.

There’s going to be a cornhole tournament on Saturday, and on Friday and Saturday, the beer gardens will be open. “This year, we’re hoping to make it a really big event, and have people just be able to come out, get out, sit and watch a free concert, get some good food, and maybe purchase some crafts from our local crafters.”

More information on how to sign up for the event as a vendor can be found on Lady Bugs Fritters and Fries Facebook Page.

