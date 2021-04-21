Bowling Green High School offers onsite vaccine clinic to staff, students and family

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Bowling Green Green High school students, faculty staff members, and even some students’ family members received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine clinic was in partnership with Med Center Health, offering the vaccine to students ages 16 or older and their family members.

“I said something to our superintendent about the possibility of doing a vaccination clinic here. And he got in contact with Med Center Health, who has been a great partner with us on many different projects. But they jumped at the opportunity to give our students and faculty and staff, community members an opportunity to get vaccinated right here at the high school,” said Bowling Green High school principal, Kyle McGraw. “I would just like to thank Med Center health, they’ve been a great community partner for us. And these types of events, these types of opportunities, just do not come without great community partnerships. So they’ve been great to work with, we really, really appreciate their help,” said Bowling Green High school principal, Kyle McGraw.”

Students, faculty, staff, and even members of students' families got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this morning... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

“We really just are all about options here at Bowling Green High School. And so, you know, when we were going to offer this to our students, we know that there are a lot of people out there that want this vaccine that need the vaccine, and that a high school is a convenient place for them to get it. And so to be able to offer it to families as well, is something that we were really excited about,” said McGraw.

“I think it is so important to try to get vaccines closer to those folks who are able to get it. So by being able to have this off-site clinic and be able to come here to the high school, it makes it easier for people. And sometimes, you know, when it can just be a little bit more convenient, then that really will help people make the decision that they do want to get vaccinated. And that is our big thing here is we want as many vaccinations given as possible. So the more shots in the arm, the better. So if we’re able to do these off-site clinics and be able to see an increase, then it’s time well spent,” said Melinda Joyce, PharmD with Med Center Health. “We may be doing some other off-site clinics in the future. So again, you know, we were just trying to be creative, trying to make sure that we get as many people in our area vaccinated as possible. So if you have not yet had your vaccine, please either text COVID at (270)-796-4400. We still are taking walk-ins at our clinic which is open on Sunday through Wednesday, or you know, watch for some off-site clinics.

All students who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today were required to have a guardian or parental consent. Students who received their first dose on Wednesday will be fully vaccinated before their graduation in May.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.