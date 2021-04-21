Advertisement

Bowling Green Junior High launches Black Male Scholars program

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Junior High will begin a Black Male Scholars program.

The aim is to provide a higher and intentional level of support and resources for young Black men.

The program has two components: Summer Scholars for grades 6-8, and in the fall: the full Black Male Scholars program with up to 25 incoming 6th graders.

According to Bowling Green Independent Schools, the Black Male Scholars Program has three primary goals: first, curriculum and content taught through the lens of African American history and culture; second, provide social and emotional group sessions and intentional transition and career interest activities; and third: provide a sense of belonging for students, with mentoring and caregiver support.

The overall model will focus on student strengths while holding them to high expectations.

