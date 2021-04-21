Cold blast for Wednesday in south-central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve had a roller coaster ride of temperatures over the last 24 hours in south-central Kentucky as a strong cold front passed through the Commonwealth, dragging with it some rain and snow along with blustery cold conditions!

Recess may want to be taken inside today considering the blustery cold winds and cloud cover today in south-central Kentucky. Fortunately warmer air is on the way by early next week! (WBKO)

Light snow showers have moved out, but we can’t ruled out some light rain/snow showers possible to the north and east of Bowling Green in the late morning or early afternoon. Otherwise, the moisture is out of here and we are stuck with the cold air for a couple of days. Wednesday, temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds that could gust as high as 20-25 miles per hour. Wind chills today may have trouble getting out of the 30s, so have the winter coat on hand for today and tonight, but you don’t have to have it out much longer! Thursday will start off with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s with some patchy frost and perhaps even some freezing conditions in the region... so keep the plants indoors or covered once again! During the day, temps will rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will increase late Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to only fall in the mid-to-upper 30s, so frost will be kept at a minimum.

Going into Friday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures breaking into the low 60s as winds will be out of the south. This will be ahead of a system that will bring some soggy conditions for Saturday... but that rain will NOT cool us down. In fact, after Saturday, temperatures will be on the rise! Sunday will have highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and things will stay dry for the first half of next week with highs on Monday in the 70s and Tuesday will reach the low 80s! The roller coaster ride of weather will calm down as temperatures look to moderate next week near normal to slightly above normal!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray rain/snow showers possible. Cold. High 52. Low 34. Winds NW at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cool. High 58. Low 38. Winds NW at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 63. Low 48. Winds S at 10 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 89 (1963)

Record Low Today: 24 (1888)

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 16)

UV Index: High (6 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1642 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 34

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 0.58″ (-2.18″)

Yearly Precip: 18.06″ (+3.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

