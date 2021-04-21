COVID-19 Vaccine pop-up clinic a success in the Hispanic community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to continue vaccinating Kentuckians, the Barren River District Health Department alongside community leaders, helped organize a pop-up clinic at La Luz del Mundo Church to help vaccinate those who otherwise may not have been: the Hispanic community.

Anita Parra, who helped organize the pop-up clinic in the community says, “we wanted to make it a little different from other clinics because this is a community that doesn’t speak English, we had to do a little more effort.”

Parra says seeing other places in Bowling Green get pop-up clinics sparked the interest in bringing one to the Hispanic community.

“We were seeing that other places were getting these walking clinics, and I decided to ask the state representative to contact Leyda Becker to see if it was possible to have a clinic here in our local community for our Hispanic population because they lack the possibility because there’s a language barrier. So, through a lot of effort, we brought people together, and we did this clinic,” says Parra.

Leyda Becker, the International Communities Liaison adds, “there’s a lot of hesitancy among the general population, but especially among the immigrant population, about what the vaccine does, and how effective it is, or other harm that it can cause. So we wanted to make sure that people felt comfortable signing up for the process, that they knew that they would have interpreters and that overall, they felt confident about being vaccinated.”

Becker adds that no one canceled their appointment when they learned they had switched from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Moderna Vaccine.

Benjamin Canizalez, scheduled an appointment and says, “Today we received our first dose of the vaccine.”

Reynaldo Garcia adds, “previously we scheduled an appointment, and today we received our first dose, from the two doses this vaccine requires.”

Canizalez spoke after getting the vaccine and says, “a little sore, but happy because thanks to god we awaited for this vaccine for a long time, but today we had the opportunity and were happy to have participated getting the first dose of the vaccine.”

Garcia also spoke after receiving his vaccine and spoke on why he got it, and explained, “it is a global pandemic and anything we can do to prevent contracting COVID is something important that people need to be aware of.”

Parra spoke on what else needs to be done to help vaccinate underserved communities, “there needs to be more one on one with these people, and we want to provide that and everybody hears happy to get the vaccine and that’s what we wanted. That’s what we wanted to provide people with.”

