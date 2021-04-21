Crime Stoppers: Theft from residence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is working a theft that took place on April 2, 2021 in the 500 block of Plainview. On this date, police say an unknown male wearing a jacket, pants, and a white neck gaiter, approached the residence carrying a stick over his shoulder, with what appeared to be purses or bags on it.

The man entered the residence through a closed privacy fence. Before leaving, police say he then stole two outside security cameras from the residence.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.