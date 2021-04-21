Frost and a Light Freeze Thursday Morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After accumulating snow fell overnight - a RARITY for late April in South-Central KY, things are drying out. However, the chill lingers, and clearing skies will set us up for frost and freeze concerns to begin Thursday.

Thursday will start off with temperatures in the mid-to-low 30s with some patchy frost and perhaps even some freezing conditions in the region... so keep the plants indoors or covered once again! During the day, temps will rise into the mid-to-upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will increase late Thursday night into Friday, which will allow temperatures to only fall in the mid-to-upper 30s, so frost will be kept at a minimum.

Going into Friday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures breaking into the low 60s as winds will be out of the south. This will be ahead of a system that will bring some soggy conditions for Saturday... but that rain will NOT cool us down. In fact, after Saturday, temperatures will be on the rise! Sunday will have highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and things will stay dry for the first half of next week with highs on Monday in the 70s and Tuesday will reach the low 80s! The roller coaster ride of weather will calm down as temperatures look to moderate next week near normal to slightly above normal!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**FREEZE WARNING EAST, FROST ADVISORY WEST late Wed night/Thu morning**

THURSDAY: Areas of AM Frost, then partly sunny, not as chilly. High 58, Low 38, winds NW-8

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High 63, Low 48, winds S-10

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High 62, Low 45, winds NE-11

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 51

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 71

Normal Low: 47

Record High: 89 (1963)

Record Low: 24 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-2.31″)

Yearly Precip: 18.08″ (+3.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.1″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 15/ Small Particulate Matter: 16)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (7.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2000 Mold Spore Count)

