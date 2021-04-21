Glasgow PD: Man arrested for fleeing police

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On 04/21/2021 Glasgow Police Department say they responded to Dripping Springs Road to serve a warrant.

Police say Officer Maniere located Lonnie Puckett sitting in a vehicle that was in the driveway and served an active warrant on him. Police say the warrant was issued based on an investigation where Puckett had fled from Officers while operating a vehicle on 03/29/2021 on Lexington Drive.

Police say Lonnie Puckett was arrested on a warrant for Fleeing Or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License.

The arrest was made by Officer Tim Maniere, assisted by Barren County Sheriff Deputy James Roberts.

