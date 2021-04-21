Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces $23 million committed for school highway safety projects

Projects in Barren and Warren counties were included in the funding.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to invest $23 million to improve highway safety near public schools.

Gov. Beshear charged the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet with prioritizing and targeting safety projects near school sites using state funding allocated in the 2020 Highway Plan.

“These projects merge two key areas I’ve been committed to investing in since day one as Governor: education and infrastructure,” said Gov. Beshear. “Once completed, these projects will ensure safe access to and around our schools, as well as improve quality of life for the thousands of Kentucky families that drop off and pick up children every day.”

Included in the investment were projects in Barren and Warren counties.

CountyProject (FY 2021)Funding Awarded
BarrenCS 1201, construct southbound right turn lane at Red Cross Elementary$230,000
WarrenKY 2158, provide dual left turn at KY 234 near Cumberland Trace Elementary$75,000
WarrenUS 31W, design reduced crossing U-turn at Bristow Elementary$100,000
WarrenUS 31W, provide sidewalks and ramp at KY 526 near Warren East campus$55,000

A project to construct a reduced crossing U-turn on US 31W at Bristow Elementary in Warren County was also awarded $650,000. That project is scheduled for Fiscal Year 2022.

Nearly 70 safety improvement projects in 44 counties across the state were included in the award: to see the full list, click here.

