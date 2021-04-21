Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Vice President Mondale

American flag at half-staff in remembrance
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Mondale passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis, MN.

Flags shall remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Mr. Mondale’s interment, which has yet to be announced.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

