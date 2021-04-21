Gov. Beshear reports 785 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in order to reach the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge aimed at lowering infections.

When the 2.5 million vaccine goal is reached, the state will lift most capacity restrictions on many Kentucky businesses. To date, 1,682,774 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths and six deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-21-2021 (WBKO)

