Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 785 new cases of COVID-19

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in order to reach the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge aimed at lowering infections.

When the 2.5 million vaccine goal is reached, the state will lift most capacity restrictions on many Kentucky businesses. To date, 1,682,774 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths and six deaths from audit. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-21-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 4-21-2021(WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
GFD sent firefighters to the roof where they found fire in the exhaust vents for the cooking...
Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Long John Silver’s

Latest News

The vaccine clinic was in partnership with Med Center Health, offering the vaccine to students...
Bowling Green High School offers onsite vaccine clinic to staff, students and family
WKU Forensics Team wins multiple national championship titles
WKU Forensics Team wins multiple national championship titles
Lonnie Puckett
Glasgow PD: Man arrested for fleeing police
Projects in Barren and Warren counties were included in the funding.
Gov. Beshear announces $23 million committed for school highway safety projects