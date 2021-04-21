Grayson County Schools announces Adam Cox as new Assistant Superintendent

GRAYSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Schools has named Adam Cox as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent.

Cox has been an educator for twelve and a half years. He began his career as a special education teacher in Breckinridge County.

He has been a BCHS administrative leader for the past ten years, most recently as principal.

Cox will replace the retiring Todd Johnston, who has served as Director of District Wide Programs since 2018.

He will begin in his new role on July 1.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.