Great Teddy Bear Drop and Ride postponed Saturday; Friday’s event still on

(WBKO)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center has postponed Saturday’s (April 24) Drop and Ride at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green due to the weather. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.

Friday’s drop off at WBKO is still on from 8am-5pm. You can drop off a new teddy bear or make a monetary donation to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
On April 23, you can also grab lunch from 11am - 2:30pm from Lady Bugs Fritters and Fries. The food truck will be outside WBKO with 25% of the proceeds going to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

