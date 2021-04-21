Advertisement

Kyle Benge named Warren East boy’s head basketball coach

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Easter Raiders boys basketball team has named Kyle Benge their new head coach.

Benge comes from northern Indiana where he was the head coach of the La Porte High School Slicers last season.

Coach Benge has some Kentucky ties, as he was an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan during the 2014-2015 season under Happy Osborne. Also his wife Ashley is a graduate of Greenwood high school.

He will take over a Raiders team that was ravaged by Covid-19 and only finished the season 4-10.

“I’m very excited,” said Coach Benge. “When this job became available, being a northern Indiana guy my wife’s family is from Bowling Green and I have a lot of connections through Happy Osborne.”

Benge replaces Charles Combs who had been leading the Raiders program since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
GFD sent firefighters to the roof where they found fire in the exhaust vents for the cooking...
Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Long John Silver’s

Latest News

Kylen Milton
WKU Basketball’s Kylen Milton enters the transfer portal
WKU
Lady Tops hold on to lead at C-USA Championships
Bailey Zappe transfers to The Hill, following his former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
WKU transfer QB Zappe wins 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year
Golden Lions vs USC Revolution
BGFC Golden Lions outscore USC Revolution, 10-0