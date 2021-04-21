Kyle Benge named Warren East boy’s head basketball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren Easter Raiders boys basketball team has named Kyle Benge their new head coach.

Benge comes from northern Indiana where he was the head coach of the La Porte High School Slicers last season.

Coach Benge has some Kentucky ties, as he was an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan during the 2014-2015 season under Happy Osborne. Also his wife Ashley is a graduate of Greenwood high school.

He will take over a Raiders team that was ravaged by Covid-19 and only finished the season 4-10.

“I’m very excited,” said Coach Benge. “When this job became available, being a northern Indiana guy my wife’s family is from Bowling Green and I have a lot of connections through Happy Osborne.”

Benge replaces Charles Combs who had been leading the Raiders program since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.