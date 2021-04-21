Lady Tops hold on to lead at C-USA Championships

DADE CITY, Fla. (WBKO) -Lady Topper Golf held steady on its lead at the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships on Tuesday. The first half of the round was played late Monday afternoon before play suspended. Action was resumed on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. CT and the Lady Toppers played anywhere from 7-10 additional holes in order to complete the round.

WKU leads the tournament at even-par 576 through two rounds. The Lady Toppers shot 6-over 294 in the second round alone, the third best score shot by a WKU team in a conference tournament. The squad is ahead of Middle Tennessee and North Texas by four strokes entering Wednesday’s final round at the par-72, 6,267-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club.

Freshman Rachel Rich had the low score of the day for the Lady Tops as she shot even-par 72, improving by two strokes from her first to second round. She carded 14 pars on the day as she shot the second-best score of her collegiate career so far.

The rest of the crew each shot 2-over 74. Senior captain Megan Clarke is still near the top of the leaderboard, currently in second through 36 holes. Her 5-under total puts her just two shots back from an ODU golfer in first place.

Next in the WKU order is sophomore Sarah Arnold. She closed her round with a birdie to finish at 2-over and is sitting t-9th on the leaderboard and 1-over through 36 holes. Just one shot back from her is Rich and graduate senior Mary Joiner, tied for 12th.

Redshirt senior Teri Doss improved by five shots from the first to second rounds and is tied for 37th headed into the third and final round.

Wednesday’s final round will be a two-tee tee time start. WKU is slated to tee off in the final five groups off No. 1, with Lady Topper tee times beginning with Doss at 8:50 running through Clarke at 9:30. Live scoring for the Championships can be found here.

Results – Second Round

2. Megan Clarke – 65, 74 - 139

T9. Sarah Arnold – 71, 74 – 145

T12. Mary Joiner – 72, 74 – 146

T12. Rachel Rich – 74, 72 – 146

T37. Teri Doss – 79, 74 – 153

