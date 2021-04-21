Advertisement

Nine Kentucky counties switching to regional driver licensing offices with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet(KYTC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Nine Kentucky counties are changing over this month to driver licensing regional offices operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The cabinet says the counties are Adair, Breathitt, Floyd, Hopkins, Madison, McCracken, Pulaski, Rowan and Russell.

The offices will provide the licensing services that have been handled by the local circuit court clerk offices in those counties.

The clerk offices in the nine counties will end nearly all in-person driver licensing services on Monday. Fayette, Franklin and Woodford counties made the transition earlier. The new system is to be phased in statewide by June 30, 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
GFD sent firefighters to the roof where they found fire in the exhaust vents for the cooking...
Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Long John Silver’s

Latest News

Kentucky State Police
Body found in Hart County identified as missing Greensburg man
Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green Junior High launches Black Male Scholars program
Breezy and cold midweek before rain returns this weekend!
Adam Cox has been named new Grayson County Schools Assistant Superintendent
Grayson County Schools announces Adam Cox as new Assistant Superintendent