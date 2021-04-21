Open Cockpit day moved to Sunday at Aviation Heritage Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Open Cockpit event at the Aviation Heritage Park is now scheduled for Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

According to Aviation Heritage Park, they moved the event to Sunday due to the rain and thunderstorms possible for Saturday.

The cockpits into the aircraft will still be open, and everyone is encouraged to come out to see the aircraft and the museum.

