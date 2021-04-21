Prescription Drug Takeback Saturday, April 24

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Warren County Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff’s Department is holding their annual Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24th in conjunction with the DEA national initiative.

DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.

On Saturday, April 24, from 10 AM to 2 PM CDT, the three collection locations in Bowling Green are:

Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police

Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green

Safety City, Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

