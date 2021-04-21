Advertisement

Three WCPS students earn perfect scores on the ACT

Perfect ACT score
Perfect ACT score(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For many, high school poses many challenges to overcome, and one of the most challenging aspects is taking the ACT in 11th grade.

Many schools help their students prep for it, by offering tutoring classes and practice tests.

Three juniors overcame the challenging odds, and are celebrating getting a 36 on the ACT, otherwise known as the perfect score.

Veronique Demarse of Greenwood High School spoke on how she felt the minute she saw her results.

“I immediately wanted to go show my dad, because I mean, he’s the reason that I got a 36 is he’s been, you know, helping me study and train forward,” said Demarse.

Emily Fan of South Warren High School, says, “I think first that was just like, disbelief like, is this really my score? Like, did they send it to the wrong person? And then I like showed my family and they were all like, super excited for me.”

Brian Nguyen also of South Warren High School said, “I was really excited about it. Like, I just had to think for a moment, it was just pure happiness. Like, I had a really good feeling about this time. But this is totally unexpected. So I’m really glad about it.”

All three are still keeping their options open as to where they’ll attend college next.

