Advertisement

WKU Basketball’s Kylen Milton enters the transfer portal

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another player is choosing to leave the Hilltopper basketball program. This time it is freshman guard Kylen Milton.

The 6′4 190-pound guard from Arkansas saw limited action during his one and only season at WKU. Milton appeared in nin games and only averaged 2.7 points in 5.8 minutes per game.

This marks the fourth player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Jordan Rawls has announced he will attend Georgia State while Kenny Cooper is headed to Tennessee State. Junior forward Kevin Osawe will also look for a new school to attend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Timothy Webster was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
Russellville man dies in crash on US 68
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
GFD sent firefighters to the roof where they found fire in the exhaust vents for the cooking...
Glasgow Fire Department extinguishes fire at Long John Silver’s

Latest News

Kyle Benge
Kyle Benge named Warren East boy’s head basketball coach
WKU
Lady Tops hold on to lead at C-USA Championships
Bailey Zappe transfers to The Hill, following his former HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
WKU transfer QB Zappe wins 2020 Southland Conference Fall Player of the Year
Golden Lions vs USC Revolution
BGFC Golden Lions outscore USC Revolution, 10-0