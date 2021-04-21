WKU Basketball’s Kylen Milton enters the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another player is choosing to leave the Hilltopper basketball program. This time it is freshman guard Kylen Milton.

The 6′4 190-pound guard from Arkansas saw limited action during his one and only season at WKU. Milton appeared in nin games and only averaged 2.7 points in 5.8 minutes per game.

This marks the fourth player to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Jordan Rawls has announced he will attend Georgia State while Kenny Cooper is headed to Tennessee State. Junior forward Kevin Osawe will also look for a new school to attend.

