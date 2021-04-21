WKU Forensics Team completes national championship sweep
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Western Kentucky University Forensics Team won both the National Forensic Association Individual Events Team Championship and the National Forensic Association Lincoln-Douglas Debate Team Sweepstakes national championship, hosted virtually this year April 16-19.
WKU sent 29 competitors with a total of 94 individual event entries and seven debate entries to this tournament. Of the 94 IE entries, WKU advanced 84 entries to the octofinal round, 58 students advanced to the quarterfinal round, 32 advanced to the semifinal round, and 20 students advanced to the final rounds of competition.
WKU entered seven debaters into the tournament. Of the total entries, six students advanced to the double octofinal round, five students advanced to the top 16 and three students advanced into the quarterfinal round (top 8). Sophomore Andre Swai of Springfield, Missouri, won the final round of Lincoln-Douglas Debate on a 4 to 3 decision, becoming the Lincoln-Douglas Debate National Champion. He represents WKU’s 12th L-D championship. Swai also became the first Black man to ever win the NFA National Championship in debate. In 2015, WKU’s Nefertiti Dukes became the first Woman of Color to win the NFA-LD championship. Additionally, WKU senior Ben Hanson of Louisville won the tournament’s Top Speaker Award in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
In individual events, WKU was crowned team sweepstakes champion with 919 points, while the University of Texas at Austin placed second with 589.5 points, and Bradley University placed third with 530.5 points. Other top 10 schools included George Mason University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Illinois at Chicago.
The WKU team was also crowned team sweepstakes champion in Lincoln-Douglas debate with 131 points, while the University of Nebraska-Lincoln placed second with 82 points, and Missouri State University placed third with 79 points. Other universities competing in debate include Pennsylvania State University, UCLA, John Carroll University and UC Berkeley.
In addition to the team’s success, forensics team members captured five out of the top 10 individual sweepstakes awards, which recognizes personal success across five different events across at least two different genres (i.e.: public address, limited preparation, interpretation). Senior Derek Collins won the Individual Sweepstakes Championship, junior Paige Allbright placed fifth, junior Kelly Lingen placed eighth, sophomore Caitlyn Woitena placed ninth, and senior Emma Warnecke placed 10th.
Director of Debate Chad Meadows said: “While debate recognizes individual accomplishments, it’s truly a team activity. This year’s debate program will be remembered for its teamwork, embrace of diverse pedagogical approaches, and character under fire. From August to April these students never let up, and to see them recognized for those efforts was truly special.”
“This is a historic victory for Western Kentucky University,” Director of Forensics Ganer Newman said. “Words fail to articulate how proud I am of this team, not only did we achieve historic results in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, our students in Individual Events broke our previous record for the total number of points scored at nationals. Our team members came together after a year characterized by isolation. We confronted many challenges as a squad this season, but countless hours of practice, the brilliant inventiveness of our coaches, the support of our alumni, and our students’ enduring competitive spirit resulted in a full sweep of the National Championships for WKU.”
Western Kentucky University is the only team in forensics history to win the American Forensics Association Team Championship, the National Forensics Association Individual Events Team Championship, and the National Forensics Association Debate Team Championship in the same year. WKU has accomplished this feat 10 times since 2003.
WKU President Timothy C. Caboni congratulated the team for its national championships during a recognition event Wednesday morning. “Students, I am so pleased with your work and with your drive to compete. And I am pleased with the awards you’ve brought home to the Hill and what they mean for you both individually and as a team -- and also what these successes mean for our University,” President Caboni said. “Your achievements serve as a testament, to all of our programs across our campus, of what’s possible when you consistently strive for, pursue and demand excellence.”
The NFA national tournament brings the competition year to a close. Soon, work will quickly begin for the next season. First, the team will move locations from the Garrett Conference Center, which has housed the team for over 15 years, to a new location. “Winning these championships in Garrett was an especially emotional experience,” Newman said. “It is not lost on me that some of the last sounds ever heard in this building are the voices of WKU Forensics team members, winning all of our national competitions in history-making fashion.”
Lincoln-Douglas Debate
Double Octofinals
Miles Morton of Sherman Oaks, California
Octofinals
Isaac Keller of Kansas City, Missouri
Madelynn Einhorn of Oakwood, Ohio
Quarterfinals
Ben Hanson of Louisville, Kentucky
Tess Welch of Houston, Texas
NFA-LD Champion
Andre Swai of Springfield, Missouri
After Dinner Speaking
Quarterfinalists
Jo Headrick of Wadsworth, Ohio
Emma Warnecke of Detroit, Michigan
Reese Johnson of Burnsville, Minnesota
Kelly Lingen of Lakeville, Minnesota
Joey Eberle of Maple Grove, Minnesota
Dramatic Interpretation
Octofinalists
Rickey Williams of Minneapolis, Minnesota
Samantha Sallee of Danville, Kentucky
Kelly Lingen
Quarterfinalists
Caitlyn Woitena of Houston, Texas
Reggie Jefferson of Houston, Texas
Daliss Hicks of Miramar, Florida
Tayland Ratliff of Youngsville, Louisiana
Semifinalists
Jo Headrick
Finalists
Reese Johnson, 3rd
Paige Allbright of Youngsville, Louisiana, 5th
Duo Interpretation
Quarterfinalists
Reese Johnson and Jo Headrick
Semifinalists
Rashon Leday of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Tayland Ratliff
Caitlyn Woitena and Kelly Lingen
Paige Allbright and Corey Newsome of Morehead, Kentucky
Finalists
Derek Collins of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Ryan Gosling of West Palm Beach, Florida, National Champions
Corey Newsome and Reese Johnson, 2nd
Daliss Hick and Ryan Gosling, 3rd
Extemporaneous Speaking
Octofinalists
Isaac Keller
Tani Washing of Henrico, Virginia
Miles Morton
Quarterfinalists
Tess Welch
Finalists
Rahmane Dixon of Houston, Texas, 5th
Impromptu Speaking
Octofinalists
Isaac Keller
Miles Morton
Quarterfinalists
Madelynn Einhorn
Semifinalists
Rahmane Dixon
Finalists
Tess Welch, 4th
Informative Speaking
Octofinalists
Jo Headrick
Kellin Robinson of Roseville, Minnesota
Kelly Lingen
Quarterfinalists
Derek Collins
Autumn Howard of Hendersonville, Tennessee
Rahmane Dixon
Finalists
Emma Warnecke of Detroit, Michigan, 2nd
Reese Johnson, 3rd
Rickey Williams, 4th
Persuasive Speaking
Octofinalists
Caitlyn Woitena
Autumn Howard
Naomi Desrosiers of Bowling Green, Kentucky
Emma Warnecke
Quarterfinalists
Paige Allbright
Finalists
Derek Collins, 2nd
Kelly Lingen, 6th
Program Oral Interpretation
Octofinalists
Kelly Lingen
Reggie Jefferson
Kellin Robinson
Stefani Giles of Hodgenville, Kentucky
Quarterfinalists
Corey Newsome
Semifinalists
Derek Collins
Rashon Leday
Paige Allbright
Finalists
Ryan Gosling, National Champion
Tayland Ratliff, 6th
Prose Interpretation
Octofinalists
Rashon Leday
Stefani Giles
Tayland Ratliff
Daliss Hicks
Quarterfinalists
Jo Headrick
Kelly Lingen
Emma Warnecke
Caitlyn Woitena
Rickey Williams
Semifinalists
Paige Allbright
Rhetorical Criticism
Octofinalists
Kellin Robinson
Quarterfinalists
Autumn Howard
Semifinalists
Corey Newsome
Finalists
Derek Collins, National Champion
Caitlyn Woitena, 4th
Rahmane Dixon, 5th
Tani Washington, 6h
Debate Speaker Awards
Ben Hanson, Top Speaker
Madelynn Einhorn, 2nd
Tess Welch, 8th
Individual Sweepstakes Awards
Derek Collins, Individual Event Sweepstakes Champion
Paige Allbright, 5th
Kelly Lingen, 8th
Caitlyn Woitena, 9th
Emma Warnecke, 10th
