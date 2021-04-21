WKU Forensics Team wins multiple national championship titles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University forensics team brought multiple national championships trophies home to the hill.

WKU walked away with its tenth win at the American Forensic Association National Speech Tournament. Team members faced several hurdles this year including having to debate virtually this year because of COVID-19.

WKU President Tim Caboni is extremely proud of the group and its accomplishments this year.

“We are so proud of our students. The effort that they put in not just the work to prepare for a speech and debate national tournament but also to do it in the midst of a global pandemic where competition has gone virtual. It is a year unlike any other in speech and debate competition and they were able to not just perform but to excel as we expect them to do here with our forensics program,” said President Caboni.

The forensics program also won both the National Forensic Association Individual Events Team Championship and the National Forensic Association Lincoln-Douglas Debate Team Sweepstakes National Championship.

“This season has added a lot of challenges for everybody in the world but to end a season as challenging as this one with a national championship I cannot explain to you how significant that is to me personally. These students were so excited to spend their time together at nationals and for it to end in such a historic winning fashion, we will never be able to take that for granted,” said Ganer Newman, Director of Forensics.

The forensics program has been at WKU for over 140 years and the team has members from across the United States

