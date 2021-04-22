10-year-old boy identified after allegedly being killed by his mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The boy who was found dead in the trunk of his mother’s car was identified.

Ten-year-old Kyon Higgins Jr. was found dead Wednesday at about 2 a.m. in his mother’s car.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office did not confirm a cause of death, but WAVE 3 News reported Wednesday that he had been shot.

Louisville Metro police were called to Kaitlyn Renee Higgins’ home in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday after someone called 911 to say a woman had a gun and was carrying the dead body of a boy in a blanket to her car.

Higgins was found sitting on the front porch and there was blood on the steps. Police said they found the boy’s body when they searched the trunk of the car.

A judge on Thursday agreed to a request by prosecutors to increase Higgins’ bond from $250,000 to $500,000.

Higgins will be back in Jefferson District Court on May 3 unless she is indicted by a grand jury.

