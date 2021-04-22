A Warmer Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday offered a good dose of sunshine, and while temperatures remained well below normal, we did warm up to near 60 degrees. We’ll be even warmer come Friday afternoon!

Thursday night into Friday morning will be our last shot of potential frost for the foreseeable future, so better to be safe than sorry and cover up the plants once again or leave them inside as overnight lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. Mid-to-high level clouds are expected to move into south-central Kentucky late Thursday night into Friday morning, so that could be another saving grace in all of this. The placement of cloud cover will be moving in from the west towards the east. Areas east of I-65 have the best chance of dealing with widespread frost while everyone else could see just patchy frost. As mentioned, better to be safe than sorry!

Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies and see an increase of cloud cover during the day to become mostly cloudy. Southerly winds will allow us to see temperatures go into the low-to-mid 60s during the day ahead of our next weather-maker. That weather-maker will create showers in the region Friday just after sunset and chances really increase after midnight. Saturday will be soggy with this system dumping rainfall amounts between a half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts possible. When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The showers end early Saturday evening before drier and warmer air moves in! Sunday will have high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with clouds slowly decreasing during the day. Monday next week will really get warmer with high temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with a pattern switch! Tuesday will crack into the low 80s along with breezy southwesterly winds and afternoon clouds! By Wednesday, moisture is expected to return with temperatures staying warm in the mid 70s with continued breezy winds.

Maybe THIS is the time to finally put the winter coats away for good until this fall... and there is no indication that we’ll need them in the long range forecast with temperatures expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky! Stay with us on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for the Commonwealth!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**FROST ADVISORY EAST late Thu night/Friday morning**

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, then partly sunny, warmer. High 65, Low 52, winds S-10

SATURDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. High 62, Low 45, winds SE-9

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 67, Low 44, winds NW-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 89 (1873)

Record Low: 31 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-2.46″)

Yearly Precip: 18.08″ (+3.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/ Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (9.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1960 Mold Spore Count)

