Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy thanked for helping man get sober

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A story you don’t hear often, a law enforcement officer being thanked for arresting someone.

Allen County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Lovett was eating at a local restaurant in Scottsville with fellow officers last week when he got up to pay for his meal, and he was informed that it had already been taken care of.

Lovett received a note saying quote, “Thanks to you for arresting me. I’ve completed rehab and now 8 months sober.”

”When he wrote that it was thanking me for the arrest because that arrest was able to alter his path. He had been 8 months clean, he got a job. I guess at that point that contact that was made between me and him projected him on a different route than what he was on the start with,” said Deputy Lovett.

Deputy Lovett added that it was a nice gesture.

“It was a good change of pace it was good to see. Kudos to him he is the one that is having to really make some substantial lifestyle changes compared to what had been going on. Addiction is a scary thing and a big problem. So to be able to see someone come on the backside of that on top that’s really great,” added Deputy Lovett.

Deputy Lovett held onto the note that was left for him.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.