Beam Suntory wants to cut greenhouse emissions in half by 2030

Maker's Mark is taking action to protect the white oak trees.
Maker's Mark is taking action to protect the white oak trees.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The process of making fine whiskey involves aging spirits to a golden brown, but a bourbon producing giant is going green along the way.

Beam Suntory said Wednesday it wants to cut its greenhouse gas emissions and water usage in half by 2030. Its more ambitious goal is to remove more carbon than it emits by 2040.

The company produces top-selling Jim Beam as well as Maker’s Mark, both crafted in Kentucky.

The spirits giant also has committed to planting 500,000 trees annually by 2030. The goal is to plant more trees than are harvested to make the barrels that hold the company’s aging whiskeys.

