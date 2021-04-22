Advertisement

Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport dedicates American Flag

By Katey Cook
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport has never had an American Flag on display until Wednesday where a flag dedication ceremony was held. “We were very honored to have everybody join us on this special occasion,” Airport Manager Susan Harmon said.

Members of two local BSA Boy Scout troops 705 and 1920 attended the event to present the colors. Malcom Cherry the American Legion Commander played the trumpet as the flag was raised.

“It’s an honor to be able to fly the American Flag here at the airport to show the patriotism for our country and for all the men and women that died and fought for our rights here in our country. So, we’re just very blessed and very excited to be able to put this flag up,” Harmon said.

After raising the flag, the troop lowered it half staff in remembrance of Former Vice President Walter Mondale.

