Celebrating Earth Day at Mammoth Cave with special video release “Together for Caves”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One of the most famous and awe-inspiring natural wonders in the world is located right here in south central Kentucky. What better day than Earth Day to celebrate Mammoth Cave, the world’s longest known cave system, and the precious natural resources that exist within it.

The Mammoth Cave Biosphere Region Advisory Council is commemorating the holiday by releasing a special video produced free of charge by Vid Monster Productions “Together for Caves.” It includes appearances from locals including LaToka Drake, a UK cooperative extension agent in Barren County. The video release is in celebration of the 2021 International Year of Caves and Karst and the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere program. Watch the video here. The video stresses the importance of water conservation and sustainability for a healthy community.

Jim Decesare is a member of the Mammoth Cave Biosphere Regional Advisory Council. “It’s one of the natural wonders of the world, but it’s very important to our environment and it’s extremely important to our water. Most of our water comes through the ground and of course we...live in a karst area with lots of caves, lots of sinkholes, and so it’s imperative that we try to protect that natural resource.”

On Thursday, April 22, volunteers worked alongside park staff at Mammoth Cave National Park on various Earth Day projects including cemetery restoration and trail maintenance.

Also happening this year, Mammoth Cave National Park will celebrate its 80th anniversary as a National Park on July 1, 2021.

