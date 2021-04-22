Advertisement

Cincinnati Reds announce capacity increase

Cincinnati Reds announce the capacity increase (WSAZ)(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Following new public health orders regarding outside events from the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine, capacity at Great American Ball Park will increase from 30% to 40%.

“The Reds are encouraged by this news and will continue to follow the guidelines set by our state,” said Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini. “We are going to be a choice as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state.”

The new protocols are in response to the Ohio Department of Health’s recent announcement for attendance at outdoor sporting events, which includes Reds games. This allows for ‘mixed pods’ consisting of multiple groups from separate parties capped at 10 individuals spaced six feet from another ‘mixed pod’.

The expanded capacity will take effect for games beginning April 30. All fans currently holding tickets to those games will be contacted via email over the next two weeks with more information.

“We are very pleased with our fans’ compliance to our safety protocols at the ballpark,” said Tim O’Connell, vice president of ballpark operations. “Operationally it is our preference to add capacity in smaller increments like this, as the state permits.”

Fans will continue to be required to wear a mask at all times in the ballpark unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

