City of Bowling Green celebrates completion of inclusive playground

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new all-inclusive playground located at Roland Bland Park. “You talk about dreams and goals, it took us 40 to get here but we’re proud to be here,” Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Director Brent Belcher said.

From sensory aspects to wheelchair accessibility, all of the equipment is catered to children with disabilities. “We’ve been really excited anticipating this day, and we’re so glad it’s finally here,” Casey Boren, whose son faces a disability, said.

Boren said she has been to wheelchair-accessible playgrounds before, but none as inclusive as the one at Roland Bland park where every piece of equipment is specially designed for all children.

“To have a park that he can come and play just as independently as anybody. It’s just amazing to see,” she said.

Several local officials attended the ribbon cutting on Wednesday including all members of the Bowling Green City Commission.

“Our parks are the soul of Bowling Green, they’re the soul of the community, they represent who we are and what we are,” Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott said while speaking to a small crowd.

The city received a grant from the state of Kentucky for a unique, rubber flooring for the playground. They also partnered with United Way and PNC Bank to make the project happen.

