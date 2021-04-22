FULL INTERVIEW: Ag Commissioner talks capacity restrictions, Beshear lawsuit, future of hemp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News sat down with Kentucky’s Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to discuss a number of topics including re-opening Kentucky, the latest partisan feud between him and Beshear and also the future of hemp.

Q: How would you encourage restaurant owners in finding people to hire?

A: “One of the things we’re hearing across Kentucky is that as we reopen, we’re encouraging Kentuckians to eat out. It’s safe to do that. But our restaurants are struggling to find Kentuckians to help work at restaurants. And we’re hearing that this may be because of government benefits. We’re hearing that people simply have chosen to change their professions from last year to this year. But one thing we’re encouraging Kentuckians is that, especially young Kentuckians, working in the restaurant industry is a great way to start a career. It’s a good way to learn responsibility, and earn some summer cash. So if whether or not you’re taking a summer off at Western Kentucky University or for your teenager, working at a local restaurant or agribusiness is a great way to earn some money and also learn some personal responsibility.”

Q: Is the governor to blame for the business closures and hunger problems in the state?

A: “Well, I think COVID-19 is to blame for a lot of the things that Kentucky has experienced recently and it is perfectly reasonable to have certain restrictions as we learn more about the disease. But after a year of shut down, a year of restrictions, it’s time to open Kentucky back up. And I think one of the best things that we can do to support not just our restaurants but small businesses is to set a reopening date for Kentucky. When states like California, which a lot with a lot of people would consider as far left of Kentucky has announced a reopening date. I don’t see why Kentucky can’t do the same. Plus a lot of our surrounding states like Tennessee, are already open for business, and so I think it’s time for us to rally behind our small businesses and say it’s safe to go out. We’re responsible enough to still incorporate CDC guidelines, but the same time. Let’s follow what other states like California have done and have a reopening date so we can plan ahead.”

Q: So a date over a vaccination rate?

A: “I think that that would be welcome news to our small business community, that when you have a date, you can actually prepare. One of the issues we are we’re also hearing from restaurant owners is that it takes a week, sometimes a month to properly prepare for a reopening. And so when states like California announced a reopening date their restaurants can prepare for that. And I think that Kentucky business owners would welcome that. Just like the Kentucky Derby-- we know that the first Saturday of may we’re going to experience the fastest two minutes in sports if we had a date to look forward to, I think it would be welcomed not only by our small business owners, but also consumers as well.”

Q: For our viewers- explain what is the main role the fair board does?

“The Kentucky State Fair Board oversees not just the Kentucky State Fair, but we also manage two important pieces of property in the Louisville area that includes the fairgrounds, which a lot of our farm families utilize every year with the farm machinery show the North American livestock show as well as the state fair, but we also manage the downtown Convention Center. And those two properties work in tandem and work as a team to help put Kentucky on the map for conferences for meetings, etc. And so the Kentucky State Fair board is more than just cows, plows, and sales. It’s about setting policy and helping bolster Kentucky tourism as well.”

Q: Would Beshear have cared as much if the Senate President and Speaker of the House weren’t on the board?

A: “I don’t know why the governor has a problem with the Kentucky State Fair Board. You know, we’ve done a pretty good job of managing these properties in these premier events before the pandemic, and we’ve actually picked up business during the pandemic such as Bellarmine University, signing on for a five-year contract to have men’s and women’s basketball and name another facility that’s actually picking up business during the pandemic. I’m a big supporter of the rule of law. You know, we’ve heard this repeated year in and year out. And so the legislature spoke, they passed the bill, the governor vetoed it, and as any fifth-grader learning civics can tell you, when the veto is overridden by the legislature -- is the law of the land. And so I think it’s important as an elected statewide constitutional officer that we focus at the work at hand, and that we follow the intent of the legislative body that for a bill that was passed by overwhelming margins.”

Q: Prior to the bill- the governor had this power, and of course would want it back. Why is it important for you to have this control of the appointments over him?

A: “I think it’s important for us to follow the letter of intent of the law that was passed. The legislature is a deliberative body, they’re the ones that help set policy across Kentucky. And so the legislature can create the Kentucky State Fair Board that can also have the right to modify it and change it along the way. And so I think it’s important that we continue to support what the people’s branch want, and that we’re going to implement this law. I don’t recall the governor ever actually attending a single Kentucky State Fair Board meeting. We have a great membership. We’re going to continue to work for it. We’re going to continue to plan for a wonderful Kentucky State Fair. And so why he sued us, I don’t know. But we’re gonna defend agriculture, we’re gonna defend the rule of law and the co-equal branch of the legislature next week in court.”

Q: What does your political future look like? 2023 isn’t that far away. Any plans to run against Beshear?

A: “I’m focusing on being the best agriculture commissioner Kentucky’s ever had. And here in the Bowling Green area, we had Commissioner Billy Ray Smith, do an excellent job- two terms. And so I just want to follow in his footsteps and be the best advocate for Kentucky agriculture as possible. There’s still a lot of time between now and 2023. And so I’m focusing at the job at hand. There’s plenty of work to be done right now, and so I’m focusing on fulfilling the needs of our agriculture community. I am getting a lot of encouragement around the state to consider running for governor. I think it’s too early to make that decision. But it’s something that we are contemplating. And I think it’s important that we focus on the job at hand as being an agriculture commissioner. But I think there is a call for leadership in this state for voters to have a choice in 2023. And so we’re gonna consider running for governor.”

Q: What’s the future of hemp-- was it a goldrush type crop?

A: “Well, hemp is one of those crops that connects Kentucky’s past to its future. And we’re so fortunate to the now has become legal and we have a lot of farmers here in the area that have experimented with it. I think there’s going to be a long-term market for hemp in Kentucky. But we don’t know what those markets are- they’re continuing to develop. But the biggest thing that is holding the hemp industry back not just in Kentucky, but nationally is inaction from the Food and Drug Administration. We’re going into our eighth year of producing hemp in Kentucky, so we’re almost a decade in and we still don’t have guidance from the FDA, and how they may potentially regulate hemp-derived products such as CBD. And so on the national level, I’m tirelessly advocating for the FDA to give us a direction so that our processors can plan accordingly. There’s a lot of investors out there that want to get in the hemp industry, but quite frankly, they don’t know what to do because the FDA hasn’t acted.”

