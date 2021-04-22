Advertisement

Kentucky to spend $23 million to improve highway safety near schools

The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for full-day kindergarten, among other causes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)(WAVE)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The governor’s office says Kentucky will spend $23 million to improve highway safety near public schools.

The dollars will fund nearly 70 projects in 44 counties. Some of the projects include sidewalks and new turning lanes near schools.

One is at a tight railroad underpass near the University of Louisville’s campus.

Many large trucks over the years have crashed into the roof of the tunnel.

Officials plan to install a height detection warning that flashes and a digital message to warn truck drivers if their vehicle won’t clear the underpass.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

