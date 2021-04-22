Kentucky to spend $23 million to improve highway safety near schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The governor’s office says Kentucky will spend $23 million to improve highway safety near public schools.

The dollars will fund nearly 70 projects in 44 counties. Some of the projects include sidewalks and new turning lanes near schools.

One is at a tight railroad underpass near the University of Louisville’s campus.

Many large trucks over the years have crashed into the roof of the tunnel.

Officials plan to install a height detection warning that flashes and a digital message to warn truck drivers if their vehicle won’t clear the underpass.

