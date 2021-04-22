Kentucky’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands seeking proposals to foster job and industry expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Kentucky’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is seeking proposals that will attract new industry and jobs for the 2021 Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program.

A total of $10 million is available to fund economic and community development projects in the state’s Appalachian counties.

The program has supported 54 projects in Kentucky since 2016. Successful proposals have funded community water systems, job training programs, tourism sites and new industrial parks.

For more information about the application process visit the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s website.

