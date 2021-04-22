Advertisement

Kentucky’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands seeking proposals to foster job and industry expansion

A mining company with operations in several counties in our coverage area throughout Kentucky...
A mining company with operations in several counties in our coverage area throughout Kentucky and West Virginia now has a new owner.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Kentucky’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands is seeking proposals that will attract new industry and jobs for the 2021 Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program.

A total of $10 million is available to fund economic and community development projects in the state’s Appalachian counties.

The program has supported 54 projects in Kentucky since 2016. Successful proposals have funded community water systems, job training programs, tourism sites and new industrial parks.

For more information about the application process visit the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s website.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Human remains found in Hart County identified as missing Greensburg man
Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Perfect ACT score
Three WCPS students earn perfect scores on the ACT
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Meth Arrest
Police: Glasgow man alerts officers of ‘active meth lab’ inside car

Latest News

Tracking one more night of potential frost before warmer air returns!
Cold start, but improving temps for Thursday
Good News
Good News: Student Accepted to Five Ivy League Schools
pic
Kaley: 15 Year Old Artist Now a Businesswoman
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new all-inclusive playground located at Roland Bland...
City of Bowling Green celebrates completion of inclusive playground