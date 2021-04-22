KSP investigate Hart County shooting

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting on Hammonsville Road in Hart County.

Officials said a man was being taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to KSP, the incident was an altercation between a mother and son.

No further details were being released. 13 News has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Currently at a very active scene. KSP are working a shooting investigation on Hammonsville Road in Hart County. Police say a man is being transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. @TprPriddy @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/l0Kyu7q2rK — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) April 22, 2021

