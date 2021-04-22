KSP investigate Hart County shooting
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting on Hammonsville Road in Hart County.
Officials said a man was being taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. According to KSP, the incident was an altercation between a mother and son.
No further details were being released. 13 News has a reporter on the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.
