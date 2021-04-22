Advertisement

Lost River Cave celebrating ‘Earth Week’

Lost River Cave celebrating ‘Earth Week’
Lost River Cave celebrating ‘Earth Week’(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave is celebrating its annual ‘Earth Week.’

All week-long volunteers have been assisting in a habitat restoration project for the park.

“Our whole mission is just to make connections in nature to foster that appreciation for it and it has been a fantastic week for that,” said Chad Singer, Operations Manager.

Volunteers helped to remove invasive and exotic plants that might be harmful to the native wildflowers and habitats for wildlife.

“We have been focusing on the restoration of our meadow habitat like we did last year. It is really a very long project that we have taken on. That is how habitat restoration goes, we have to keep coming back and working on it,” added Singer.

The week also featured daily nature programs. Thursday featured yoga in the cave.

“Tomorrow we have a wellness hike that I will be leading. On Saturday we are doing reduce, reuse, and recycle and we are turning last year’s t-shirts that didn’t get used into bags. So a neat little activity there,” said Singer.

Volunteers are still needed for Friday and Saturday. You can sign up online or show up at 1:15 to the tent near the hiking trails.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Human remains found in Hart County identified as missing Greensburg man
Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Perfect ACT score
Three WCPS students earn perfect scores on the ACT
Lonnie Puckett
Glasgow PD: Man arrested for fleeing police

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear and Commissioner Ryan Quarles
Governor and Ag Commissioner feud over state fair board appointments
WKU President hopeful upcoming semester will look like Fall 2019
WKU President hopeful upcoming semester will look like Fall 2019
Allen County Sheriff Deputy thanked for helping man get sober
Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy thanked for helping man get sober
Allen County deputy thanked for helping man get sober
Allen County deputy thanked for helping man get sober