Lost River Cave celebrating ‘Earth Week’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Lost River Cave is celebrating its annual ‘Earth Week.’

Happy Earth Day everyone. Lost River Cave has volunteers out assisting with habitat restoration today.@wbkotv pic.twitter.com/LsmRLDr65W — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) April 22, 2021

All week-long volunteers have been assisting in a habitat restoration project for the park.

“Our whole mission is just to make connections in nature to foster that appreciation for it and it has been a fantastic week for that,” said Chad Singer, Operations Manager.

Volunteers helped to remove invasive and exotic plants that might be harmful to the native wildflowers and habitats for wildlife.

“We have been focusing on the restoration of our meadow habitat like we did last year. It is really a very long project that we have taken on. That is how habitat restoration goes, we have to keep coming back and working on it,” added Singer.

The week also featured daily nature programs. Thursday featured yoga in the cave.

“Tomorrow we have a wellness hike that I will be leading. On Saturday we are doing reduce, reuse, and recycle and we are turning last year’s t-shirts that didn’t get used into bags. So a neat little activity there,” said Singer.

Volunteers are still needed for Friday and Saturday. You can sign up online or show up at 1:15 to the tent near the hiking trails.

