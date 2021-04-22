Advertisement

Study: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines appear safe for pregnant women

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna do not appear to pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

Researchers reviewed data of more than 35,000 pregnant women from December through February.

The information on pregnancy outcomes and complications came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s V-safe smartphone-based surveillance system.

The study also looked at pregnancy-related adverse events reported to the CDC’s vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS).

Researchers found the most common side effect from the vaccine was pain at the injection site, which appeared more frequently in vaccine recipients who were pregnant.

Other side effects like headache, muscle aches, chills and fever were reported less frequently.

Researchers say more long-term studies are needed.

The study appeared in Wednesday’s New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Human remains found in Hart County identified as missing Greensburg man
Mile maker 15 along I-65 North in Warren County where police say the body of a man was found on...
Update: Body along I-65 suspected to be missing Nashville man who was murdered
Perfect ACT score
Three WCPS students earn perfect scores on the ACT
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Lonnie Puckett
Glasgow PD: Man arrested for fleeing police

Latest News

LIVE: The funeral of Daunte Wright
This Earth Day might not feel like the plants will stay green, but after this weekend, things...
A chilly Earth Day before we warm up in south-central Kentucky!
A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student’s face outside her home in N.Y.
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral
A college student in New York is recovering as police continue to search for the suspect who...
GRAPHIC: Acid thrown in college student's face outside her home in N.Y.