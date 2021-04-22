Advertisement

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Ellie Pendleton, a 2nd grader at Potter Gray Elementary. The 2nd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Community” which uses posters and games to offer practical information about businesses and the many jobs those businesses offer in a community. Students explore production methods through a simulation game, and they learn about taxes, decision making, and how money flows in an economy. Ellie wants to be a neurosurgeon when she grows up. Ellie’s favorite part of JA is that her mom is the volunteer and they do fun activities. She also said, “JA is awesome! It is fun to learn all about the different jobs and people in our community.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

The JA Student of the Week is Ellie Pendleton
