View From The Hill: Big Red welcomes Barren County Quadruplets who will attend WKU in the fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When school starts in the Fall at WKU, a Cave City couple will have an empty nest times four.

A set of quadruplets will all attend WKU and they recently got a Big Red welcome in this week’s View from the Hill.

At this home in Cave City, one WKU Bound sign just isn’t enough.

“I think when we were younger we were like, you know when you’re little you kind of think I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that. We kind of thought we would go to different colleges but really ever since our freshman year of high school we kind of realized we’d all be going to Western.”

Skylar, Maylin, Sydney and Ally Newberry will be starting their college careers the same way they’ve navigated their whole lives – together.

“It’s always pretty fun, you never have to go anywhere alone. You’ve always got somebody to talk to. So that’s cool.”

Born fourteen weeks early in October of 2002, the Newberry quadruplets caused quite a reaction when they were out in public.

“We don’t look anything alike but when we were little we actually did get a lot of attention. We had a quadruple stroller, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen one of those before, it was like with four seats in a row.”

As the move to WKU draws near, they are a little worried about their parents.

“They’re going from six to two, I mean that’s a big change. I think mom and dad will definitely be visiting us quite a bit. Oh yeah, they’ve already got a vacation planned without us, so.”

With all the good natured teasing, it doesn’t take long to realize these four are besties, even the lone brother of the group.

“They would like gang up on me and stuff but it was always like four times the fun and stuff. It was pretty crazy.”

And now it’s on to the next chapter. WKU and Big Red couldn’t be more pleased that they are heading to the hill.

“We’re all excited to make new friends, just meet new people, not only for our educational but also for our social things and stuff like that, like I’m real excited.”

When the Newberry’s arrive at WKU this fall they are planning very different courses of study.

Business, Political Science, Biology and Nursing.

