WKU President hopeful upcoming semester will look like Fall 2019(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU is currently operating on a hybrid schedule due to the pandemic but according to the university president that will change next fall.

President Timothy Caboni told 13 News that right now the university is planning to have their fall 2021 semester look like their fall semester did in 2019.

That means a majority of students will be taking their classes in-person on campus.

“We are all going to come out of this on the other side. I am looking forward to being back in person in the way we were in 2019 next fall. No masks, normal density and it is going to be a great year after this pandemic year,” said President Caboni.

The university is also encouraging students to get vaccinated. However, it is not a requirement for students who are returning to in-person classes in the fall.

