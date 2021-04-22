Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection to murdered man found along I-65

Jatecia Lake arrested in Nashville for the murder of Patrick Jamal Washington.
(Metro Nashville Police)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of a man found along the interstate this week.

On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said a man was found shot to death in a grassy area just off the shoulder of Interstate 65 near the 15 mm.

Police identified the man as Patrick Jamal Washington, 32, who had been reported missing out of Nashville on Monday.

Detectives with Metro Nashville Police arrested Jatecia Lake, 32, in the parking lot of a Gallatin, Tenn. grocery store for the murder of Washington. Lake is accused of killing Washington in Nashville last Sunday.

