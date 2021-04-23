Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police arrested a man accused of raping a 13-year-old in the bathroom of a bowling alley.

According to police, Jess Mason, 21, confessed to having sexual relations with the juvenile victim back in March.

Police say Mason admitted that the two exchanged inappropriate photos with each other as well.

Mason was arrested and charged with Rape 2nd degree, Sodomy 2nd degree, Unlawful transaction with a minor and prohibited use of an electronic device.

