Casey Napier named head coach for Patriots basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen County-Scottsville High School has named Casey Napier as the new head coach to lead the Patriots basketball program.

“I knew whenever my playing days were over that I wanted this position eventually,” Napier said after being introduced as the boys’ basketball coach. “To finally get here it’s almost kind of surreal. All kinds of emotions come up, but I’m so grateful and I’m so excited to be in this role.”

Napier graduated from ACS in 2010 and helped guide the Patriots to back-to-back 15th District championships in 2009 and 2010. He says being from the area gives him the motivation to continue to guide the program to success.

“Just being from here, I have legitimate school pride,” Napier said. “That was big whenever I was in school so it almost takes it to another gear in what I want to be able to do in terms of leading a program.”

Napier spent the last decade working as an assistant coach under James Willett, Hilton Isable, Lex Lindsey and Brandon Combs. He returned to ACS in 2019 and served as Brad Bonds assistant the last two seasons.

“I have taken little bits from each one going back to my playing days with coach (Scott) Shelton,” Napier said. “Down the line, coach to coach, I’ve taken something from each coach I’ve worked under. It has helped me to create my coaching philosophy and values. It’s very valuable what I’ve taken from those guys.”

This past season, the Patriots finished the season 16-8, winning the program’s first 15th District Title since Napier’s senior season. ACS also won a 4th Region quarterfinals game for the first time in 16 years before falling to Bowling Green in the 4th Region Tournament semifinals. Coach Bonds retired at the end of the season.

Since spending the last two seasons as an assistant, Napier feels his transition to head coach will be a smooth one.

“I feel like I’ve got a leg up knowing what they’re capable of doing on the basketball court,” Napier said. “Also knowing personality, know what type of kid they are, know how to coach them specifically.”

Napier said it will still be a challenge moving from an assistant role to the main guy but he’s going to surround himself with plenty of guys that know the game of basketball.

“It was a lot easier being a suggestions guy,” Napier said. “I just get to give suggestions before, now I have to be the guy who makes the decisions which is obviously going to be a little bit tougher.”

Napier said he plans to enjoy the moment, but will be getting to work soon enough.

