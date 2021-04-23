Advertisement

Doctor pleads with community to get vaccinated

She's been a doctor on the front lines of the pandemic since day one in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE)
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday a University of Louisville health doctor who battled through the entire pandemic is asking for community help.

Doctor Valerie Briones-Pryor spent an entire year at Jewish Hospital helping patients fight the coronavirus.

She said the battle’s been exhausting. and now she’s just wishing more people were filling the open vaccine appointments.

“We talk about wanting to go back to normal and doing the things that we did before but we all have to do our part to get there.” Briones-Pryor Explained. “and I think that’s what frustrates me the most. Back a year ago, yes, it was me and other healthcare professionals taking care of covid and it was everybody’s responsibility to be at home and try to social distance but now everybody has the ability to help and that’s what makes me so frustrated. I know I can’t make them get the vaccine... I can only plead.” she said.

Kentucky is getting closer to the governor’s requirement of 2.5 million vaccines before he says he will lift mandates, but the amount of people signing up has been declining.

You can find a sign-up here.

