Feed the Need results in more than 60,000 non-perishables items being collected

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky collected more than 43,000 items in Warren County and more than 61,136 items region-wide during the 13th annual “Feed the Need” food drive. More than 50 organizations in Allen, Barren, Butler, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties participated in Feed the Need either by running an internal drive or by volunteering at store drives in Barren, Butler, Logan and Warren counties.

“Feed the Need” was created in 2009 in response to the increased need in our communities for access to basic needs, including food. This year, the need for food has never been greater as many people in our area are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, “Feed the Need” has collected nearly 900,000 nonperishable food items.

The benefiting food pantries include Barren River Area Safe Space, Community Action of Southern Kentucky (Allen and Barren), Concerned Citizens of Logan County, SOKY Patriots in partnership with Feeding America’s Backpack Program, Hope House Ministries, HOTEL Inc., International Center of Kentucky, Morgantown Mission, St. Vincent de Paul, Good Samaritan of Logan and Simpson Counties, WKU Food Pantry and The Salvation Army.

For more information on how you can help assist with providing access to basic needs, call the United Way office at (270) 843-3205 or log onto the United Way of Southern Kentucky website at www.liveunitedtoday.com.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.