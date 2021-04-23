Friday: Donate a teddy bear at WBKO for the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To mark the occasion every year, Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center hosts the Great Teddy Bear Run, a motorcycle ride that ends in a festive celebration at Harley-Davidson Bowling Green.

This year, due to continued pandemic precautions, The Great Teddy Bear Run will be the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride with individual rides throughout our community. You can drop off a teddy bear to donate to the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride in the parking lot at WBKO from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Saturday, April 23 has been postponed to a later date due to the possibility of inclement weather.

“We’ll be at WBKO all day eight to five, especially from 11 to 1, there’ll be lunch from Ladybug, fritters, and fries. So we asked folks to bring a teddy bear, come out, sign up for the Great Teddy Bear Drop n’ Ride, hopefully, we’ll be able to find a date soon to reschedule the events that are going to happen on Saturday,” said Executive Director of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, Jennifer Bryant.

Get involved by going here for more details.

Planning is also now underway for Over the Edge, a rappelling event in downtown Bowling Green on Saturday, September 11. Individual rappelers or “Edgers” commit to raising $1,000 for the Child Advocacy Center for the opportunity to rappel five stories down Stadium Park Plaza. Register or learn more here.

“The Child Advocacy Center is a child-friendly place where children can come and tell their story in a safe place rather than at the police department or at home where a perpetrator you know was just present, they can come here to this child-friendly center where all of our staff are trained in child development and know how to respond to them. It’s very tough for kids you know, often they’re telling about someone they know, 90% of the time abusers are known to the child. So it’s a very tough thing for kids so that teddy bear just gives them something else to focus on. You know, if they know they’re coming back, they can select a bear after having an interview or medical exam are probably one of the toughest days of their lives you know, so these little tokens of comfort go a long way I think it distracting them giving them something else to focus on during this difficult time,” said Bryant.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.