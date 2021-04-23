Friday Morning Forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mid-to-high level clouds have kept temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s for most on this early Friday morning. Areas east of I-65 still have the best chance of dealing with widespread frost while everyone else at worst could see just some patchy frost.

Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies and see an increase of cloud cover during the day to become mostly cloudy. Southerly winds will allow us to see temperatures go into the low-to-mid 60s during the day ahead of our next weather-maker. Showers are expected to kick off Friday evening just after sunset and chances really increase after midnight. Saturday will be soggy with this system dumping rainfall amounts between a half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts possible. When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The showers end early Saturday evening before drier and warmer air moves in! Sunday will have high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s with clouds slowly decreasing during the day. Monday next week will really get warmer with high temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with a pattern switch! Tuesday will crack into the low 80s along with breezy southwesterly winds and afternoon clouds! By Wednesday, moisture is expected to return with temperatures staying warm in the mid 70s with continued breezy winds.

Over the long range, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky! Stay with us on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for the Commonwealth!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

**FROST ADVISORY EAST late Thu night/Friday morning**

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, then partly sunny, warmer. High 65, Low 52, winds S-10

SATURDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. High 62, Low 45, winds SE-9

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 67, Low 44, winds NW-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 38

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 89 (1873)

Record Low: 31 (1927)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-2.46″)

Yearly Precip: 18.08″ (+3.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/ Small Particulate Matter: 49)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: High (9.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1960 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.