Graves Gilbert Clinic responds to Greenview Hospital ER filing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In March, Greenview Regional Hospital filed an application with Kentucky to create an emergency room at Graves Gilbert.

According to Graves Gilbert Clinic CEO Chris Turner, they think the idea of working with Greenview Regional Hospital to establish an emergency room at Graves Gilbert is enticing.

Thorn also said they are continuing to look to the future needs for their patients, which include high-quality lower-cost emergency rooms.

Thorn also said there are no plans set in stone to proceed with the project at this time.

