Great Teddy Bear Drop and Ride collects more than 400 bears for children

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, WBKO hosted an event with the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center to collect teddy bears for children that the child advocacy center works with.

“We serve children average age six to ten so that bear really helps comfort them as they walk through a forensic interview, a medical exam, and even mental health therapy,” Jennifer Bryant, the executive director of BRACAC said.

Usually, BRACAC would host its Great Teddy Bear Run event, but this year they decided to do it differently because of COVID-19. Instead, they hosted a Teddy Bear Drop ‘n Ride event for people to drop off the stuffed animals and then go on an individual ride.

”When the child advocacy center reached out to us about this event and told us what was going on, we were more than excited and willing to come out here and help any way we could, so we were able to get some teddy bear’s together and get a crew out here and donate to this amazing cause,” Katie McKee, the public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said.

BRACAC also pairs with Harley Davidson to put on the event for children. “It was a great day of volunteers, motorcycle riders, Harley Davidson joined us, so thank you so much to WBKO for letting us be here. We collected 400 teddy bears,” Bryant said.

She also mentioned that while the teddy bears are very helpful, it was a good way to raise awareness about the issue of child abuse in the state of Kentucky.

“Kentucky still ranks first in child abuse substantiations for the third year in a row, that is a statistic we want to see change,” Bryant said.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center has postponed Saturday’s Drop and Ride at Harley Davidson of Bowling Green due to the weather. They hope to do it at a time where they can go on a group ride.

